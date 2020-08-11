Rabid fox found in north Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - A fox has tested positive for rabies in north Bay County.

Bay County Health Department officials say a Gray Fox found in the Bear Creek area off Highway 231 was reported this month.

Health officials say in Florida, raccoons, bats, foxes, and vaccinated cats are the most frequently diagnosed animals. They encourage pet owners to vaccinate their animals and caution everyone to avoid contact with wild animals.

“Rabies is a potentially fatal disease. It is important not to handle wild animals, to be aware of unusual acting animals, and to keep pets vaccinated against rabies,” Sandon S. Speedling, MHS, CPM, CPH, Administrator and Health Officer, DOH-Bay, said.

Rabies is transmitted through exposure to saliva and nervous tissue through a bite, scratch, or contact with mucous membranes such as you eyes, nose, or mouth.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.