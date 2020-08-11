Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Only minor changes made to today’s forecast from Monday’s.

Good Tuesday morning everyone! It’s a relatively quiet start on radar this morning with just a few stray small showers showing up in the Gulf and trying to move onto the coast. We’ll see a few of these manage to reach the coast this morning. But they’ll be short-lived if you happen upon one before 8am. Better rain chances will develop as we warm up through the morning. Scattered storms are expected to pop up through the midday and afternoon.

Otherwise, it’s a warm and humid morning with most waking up in the mid to upper 70s, closer to 80 on the coast. We’ll see plenty of sunshine, especially inland, early on today to warm temperatures up quite quickly to near 90 by the midday and highs in the low to mid 90s throughout the afternoon.

With a lack of dry air in place over the Southeast, compared to last week, high pressure in the Northern Gulf will be the only thing working against scattered storm development into the afternoon. Daytime heating and the sea breeze should be able to overcome this and produce a round of afternoon storms widely scattered across NWFL.

More widespread storms, and an unsettled pattern, head our way through the week as the weak ridge remains just to our south in the Gulf through the mid to late week. Some of those storms could produce heavy rains this week. I don’t think it will be all day rain fests on any one day. But rather, most of NWFL will see about a half hour to an hours worth of rain each day with coverage of rain around 60 to 70% of the Panhandle and rain totals each day near a half inch to an inch.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly sunny skies with a stray shower possible on the coast in the morning and a slightly better chance at an afternoon storm inland. Highs today reach the low 90s for most. Your 7 Day Forecast brings in another similar day for Tuesday before more widespread rain chances arrive through the midweek.

