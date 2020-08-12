210 Winston Lane set for code enforcement hearing

INLET BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A property that has drawn the attention and criticism from residents in one South Walton neighborhood will have a code enforcement board hearing next week.

According to Walton County planning officials, the owners of 210 Winston Lane in Inlet Beach violated the land code by not getting development order approval.

Neighbors said the residential property appears to operate as a commercial business and that it’s been happening across the county for years.

The hearing is happening Thursday, August 20th at 5 p.m. in the Freeport board room.

