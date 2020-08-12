Advertisement

Bay County Schools receiving sanitizer and mask donations

Mosley High alum is donating sanitizer and masks to Bay County schools.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - People across the county are doing their part to make sure Bay County schools are prepared when students return.

Clif Parker, of Restore Robotics, who is a Mosley High School alum, wanted to give back to the county he is from. With the help of PurDefense, they were able to donate 2,304 16 oz bottles of hand sanitizer, 384 gallons of liquid hand sanitizer, 1,120 300 ml bottles of hand sanitizer, and 122,400 single use face masks.

Parker wanted to make parents and students comfortable with returning to school.

“We want to try to relieve fear, because fear is a big driver and if we can do whatever we can to prevent people from being afraid, that’s what we want to do,” he said.

To date, the district has received 439,000 face masks through donations or purchase.

