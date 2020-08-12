Advertisement

Bay District Schools employees to see extra money this year

Bay District Schools employees will see a little extra money this year.
Bay District Schools employees will see a little extra money this year.(WJHG/WECP)
By Blake Brannon
Aug. 11, 2020
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Bay District Schools employees will see a little extra money this year.

The Bay District School Board voted Tuesday to approve a cost of living stipend for all full and part-time support and non-bargaining employees.

For full-time employees who worked more than 98 days last year, they’ll get around $1500.

For those who worked less than 98 days, they’ll get around $1000, and part-time employees will get half shares.

The stipend does not apply to school board members or the superintendent.

It also does not apply to substitutes, but they will continue to receive a $100 incentive if they work at least ten days a month.

