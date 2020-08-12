Bay High School one step closer to new Fine Arts Center

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Bay High School is one step closer to having a new Fine Arts Center.

Tuesday, the Bay District School Board approved plans for the new center.

The building is being paid for with half-cent sales tax money as well as a grant from the Nelson Family Foundation.

District officials say the center will be a college-level facility, and as the process moves forward, officials are reaching out to many members of the community to make sure everything looks and functions the way they want it to.

”What we’ll do at this point is continue to work with some of the community organizations to look at some of the needs from the school, the school districts perspective, and the community perspective to make sure all bases are covered,” said Bay District Schools Director of Facilities Lee Walters.

Officials say once they transition students and staff into the new STEM building at Bay High, construction should begin on the Fine Arts Center.

