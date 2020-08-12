Advertisement

COVID-19 testing continues for Bay District Schools employees

By Blake Brannon
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Bay District Schools students will start the school year next Thursday, and district officials are keeping a close eye on COVID-19 testing.

Earlier this month, district officials said three district employees tested positive for coronavirus.

Officials could not confirm Tuesday if any new employees have tested positive.

They say there are plans and procedures in place if a teacher or administrator tests positive during the course of the school year.

”We just encourage those individuals who are finding themselves in a situation of possible exposure or if they test positive to work with our single point of contact which is our supervisory school nurse at student services and to work hand in hand with the health department so they can begin contact tracing,” said Bay District Schools Direct of Student Services Kara Mulkusky

The district also approved adding face masks or coverings to the temporary dress code for the school year.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Walton County Commissioners unanimously vote “no” on mask resolution

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Walton County Commissioners unanimously voted no on a resolution that would have encouraged people to wear masks in public.

News

Governor Ron DeSantis says college football should go on in Florida

Updated: 1 hour ago
Governor Ron DeSantis wants to see Florida schools play college football this fall.

News

Bay District Schools employees to see extra money this year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Blake Brannon
For full-time employees who worked more than 98 days last year they’ll get around $1500.

News

Bay High School one step closer to new Fine Arts Center

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Blake Brannon
Tuesday the Bay District School Board approved plans and schematics for the new center.

Latest News

News

First plasma blood drive in Bay County

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Bay County Board of Commissioners and OneBlood came together to host a plasma blood drive for people with Covid-19 antibodies.

News

Bay County rehabilitation center aiming to open in early September

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sam Martello
Community Health and Rehab is aiming to open their doors in early September after being destroyed by Hurricane Michael in 2018.

News

Governor DeSantis Pushes For College Football

Updated: 2 hours ago
Governor DeSantis used a visit to Florida State University Tuesday to send a message to other schools and Governors that they need to find a way to play football this fall.

News

Destroyed Nursing Home Rebuilt

Updated: 2 hours ago
A nursing home destroyed during Hurricane Michael will finally be reopening, nearly two years after the storm. We are taking a tour of the new facility.

News

Tommy Hamm Immigrant Allegations

Updated: 2 hours ago
Bay County Commissioner Tommy Hamm was the focus of an episode on Netflix's "Immigration Nation". In the series, he's being accused of withholding pay from immigrant workers after Hurricane Michael. We are talking with Hamm and the lawyer representing the immigrant workers.

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
More storms are in the forecast over the coming days so keep the umbrella handy