COVID-19 testing continues for Bay District Schools employees

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Bay District Schools students will start the school year next Thursday, and district officials are keeping a close eye on COVID-19 testing.

Earlier this month, district officials said three district employees tested positive for coronavirus.

Officials could not confirm Tuesday if any new employees have tested positive.

They say there are plans and procedures in place if a teacher or administrator tests positive during the course of the school year.

”We just encourage those individuals who are finding themselves in a situation of possible exposure or if they test positive to work with our single point of contact which is our supervisory school nurse at student services and to work hand in hand with the health department so they can begin contact tracing,” said Bay District Schools Direct of Student Services Kara Mulkusky

The district also approved adding face masks or coverings to the temporary dress code for the school year.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.