Deane Bozeman School preparing for students return this month

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Removing furniture to allow for social distancing in classrooms, instituting mask wearing policies, and changing bell schedules to allow for separate lunches are just a few of the changes Deane Bozeman School in Bay County has made to prepare for students returning this month.

“We’re doing everything we can to make sure that we can social distance as much as possible and not have large groups of kids gathered throughout the campus,” Deane Bozeman School Principal Ivan Beach said.

The district wants to put in place cleaning practices and guidelines that are realistic for teachers to do every day.

“We’re going to provide the classrooms with disinfectant wipes, also some disinfectant sprays in pump styles that can be wiped up with towels or paper towels, also hand sanitizer, and we’ve purchased or have had donated half a million masks,” Executive Director of Operational Sport Services for Bay District Schools Josh Balkom said.

With the need for constant school sanitization going up, the need for more janitorial staff is also on the rise.

“We have provided each of our school sites with an additional custodial staff member, we currently have a few schools that are still looking for that staff member for their campus, so if anyone is interested check the job board,” Balkom said.

The main goal of Bozeman is to keep students and staff as safe as possible.

“We’re going to pull together, we’re going to do everything we can to ensure our students are safe every minute they’re on campus with us, and that we know as we push through this we’re going to get through this together and it’s going to work out in their benefit,” Principal Beach said. “They are going to continue to receive a first-class education here at Bozeman.”

The school will follow CDC guidelines and make changes as necessary.

