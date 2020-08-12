First plasma blood drive in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

On Tuesday, OneBlood and the Bay County Board of County Commissioners came together to put on Bay County’s first convalescent plasma blood drive at the Bay County Government Center.

With an increase in cases in Bay County over the last few weeks, county officials say they saw a need for the event.

The event is meant to help in the fight against Covid-19. We spoke with County Commissioner, Griff Griffitts, who said many people were able to donate blood plasma including county employees and others.

This was meant to be the first of many plasma drives county officials hope to hold. And if you didn’t test positive for Covid-19 and don’t have the antibodies to donate plasma, they were still accepting blood donations.

