Florida’s daily COVID-19 update for Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday.

Florida has 550,901 cases reported. There are 545,040 cases involving Florida residents and 5,861 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 8,897 people have died from the virus in the state.

The Florida Department of Health said there was a data dump impacting the daily report for Miami-Dade and it does not reflect the current trends.

(2/2)Therefore, this backlog severely skews today’s daily report for Miami-Dade & is not reflective of current trends. Once DOH was informed of this testing data backlog, we immediately reached out to Niznik Lab & we are investigating the matter, along with Miami-Dade leadership. — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) August 12, 2020

Bay County is reporting 4,551 cases. This includes 4,481 residents and 70 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 52 people have died from the virus and 215 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday morning, 72 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 3,608 cases. This includes 3,577 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 30 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. There have been 49 people who have died from the virus. 176 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday morning, 49 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 1,443 cases. 1,323 of the cases are residents and 120 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 18 deaths from the virus and 72 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday morning, 11 people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 887 cases. 877 are residents and ten are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 14 people have died in the county and 43 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday morning, seven people are in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 513 cases. There are 502 residents and 11 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 96 years-old. There have been four deaths reported and 16 hospitalizations. As of Wednesday morning, one person is in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 1,953 cases. There are 1,938 local cases and 15 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 43 deaths and 103 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday morning, 19 people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 482 cases, all are local. The ages range from 1 to 99 years-old. Eight people have died and 31 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Wednesday morning, there is one person in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 695 cases. They are 686 residents and nine non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 94 years-old. There have been two deaths and 45 hospitalizations reported. As of Wednesday morning, four people are in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 433 cases. There are 431 residents and two non-resident. Ages range from 6 to 85. Two deaths have been reported. Five people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday morning, there are no people in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 407 cases of COVID-19. All 407 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 85 years-old. Seven people have died and eight people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 11:16 a.m. Wednesday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 30 available adult ICU beds out of the 159 beds reported for our area. It also is reporting three of the four pediatric ICU beds are available.

