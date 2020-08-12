Four pounds of crystal meth found

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say they made three arrests after an investigation led to the seizure of four pounds of crystal meth and a firearm.

BCSO seized four pounds of crystal meth and a firearm. (WJHG/WECP)

Investigators say they discovered that illegal drug activity was happening at a trailer park on Sherman Avenue.

Investigators issued a search warrant on Friday, August 7 and say they found four pounds of crystal meth and a firearm in the residence.

Investigators say there were three people inside the home and all were arrested.

Brian Joins, 50, was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine more than 400 grams, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joshua Webb, 37, was arrested on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine more than 400 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Amanda Grant, 33, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

