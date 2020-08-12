Advertisement

Governor Ron DeSantis says college football should go on in Florida

Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) -

Governor Ron DeSantis used a visit to the Florida State indoor football practice field Tuesday to send a message to other schools and governors that football is important and they need to find a way to play this fall. 

Florida State fans will have to social distance, wear masks, and admission will likely be staggered.

Who gets in and the rest of the details are still being worked out.

“We want you guys to play,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

The Governor said he went to the indoor practice field to send a message.

“To take away that season would be short circuiting the dreams of so many student athletes who have worked for, in many cases, their whole lives,” said DeSantis.

FSU President John Thrasher said he expects the Governor’s support will help shore up other ACC schools.

“And frankly, what we want to send is a message to some of the other schools that may be teetering on whether or not to play football. We think it’s in the best interests of our student athletes,” said Thrasher.

Just two Florida State players have opted out of this season. 

That leaves roughly 120 others who are still willing to play ball.

Two players, who both sat out last year due to injury said they can’t watch another year go by.

“I need to play, I need to get some film, you know?” said FSU defensive end Joshua Kaindoh.

Athletic director David Coburn assured strict protocols are in place.

“We are testing weekly now, and we will probably go to bi-weekly testing during the season,” said Coburn.

And because the safety measures are so stringent, the Governor believes the players themselves will likely be safer. 

“For these athletes, the risk is very low, but whatever risk there is, to me, outside of this structured environment, I think the risk goes up. I don’t think the risk goes down,” said DeSantis.

Not on the schedule though is a Florida - Florida State game. 

The Governor said it's just not in the cards this fall.

Without football revenue, President Thrasher told reporters funding for other Olympic type sports would be difficult. 

The first game is set for September 12th.

Latest News

News

Walton County Commissioners unanimously vote “no” on mask resolution

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Walton County Commissioners unanimously voted no on a resolution that would have encouraged people to wear masks in public.

News

COVID-19 testing continues for Bay District Schools employees

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Blake Brannon
Earlier this month district officials said three district employees tested positive for coronavirus.

News

Bay District Schools employees to see extra money this year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Blake Brannon
For full-time employees who worked more than 98 days last year they’ll get around $1500.

News

Bay High School one step closer to new Fine Arts Center

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Blake Brannon
Tuesday the Bay District School Board approved plans and schematics for the new center.

Latest News

News

First plasma blood drive in Bay County

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Bay County Board of Commissioners and OneBlood came together to host a plasma blood drive for people with Covid-19 antibodies.

News

Bay County rehabilitation center aiming to open in early September

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sam Martello
Community Health and Rehab is aiming to open their doors in early September after being destroyed by Hurricane Michael in 2018.

News

Governor DeSantis Pushes For College Football

Updated: 2 hours ago
Governor DeSantis used a visit to Florida State University Tuesday to send a message to other schools and Governors that they need to find a way to play football this fall.

News

Destroyed Nursing Home Rebuilt

Updated: 2 hours ago
A nursing home destroyed during Hurricane Michael will finally be reopening, nearly two years after the storm. We are taking a tour of the new facility.

News

Tommy Hamm Immigrant Allegations

Updated: 2 hours ago
Bay County Commissioner Tommy Hamm was the focus of an episode on Netflix's "Immigration Nation". In the series, he's being accused of withholding pay from immigrant workers after Hurricane Michael. We are talking with Hamm and the lawyer representing the immigrant workers.

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
More storms are in the forecast over the coming days so keep the umbrella handy