Lynn Haven City leaders agree to start process to rebuild Sports complex and more

By Jarell Baker
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Lynn Haven, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The commission voted to allow architects to design the Lynn Haven Sports Complex in different phases to allow the commission and the community to review the designs before they go out for a bid and then built it.

The commission also approved to move forward with phase 1, which is the 5-baseball field portion of the sports complex. Officials say the project could cost around $4 million.

“We’re going to do the ball fields first and infrastructure last,” said Lynn Haven Commissioner Judy Tinder. “We’re gonna come back before the commission between each phase so we can approve the funding and to make sure we have it.”

City leaders also approved to delay cut off of utilities for residents until October.

City officials say they are planning to set up a program similar to Panama City’s Local Housing Assistance Program to offer those residents struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic utility assistance.

“We wanted to give them that opportunity to get them caught up on some of their utility billing,” said Lynn Haven City Manager Vickie Gainer. “One of the things we’re gonna be doing is contacting these residents and telling them this program is available.”

The commission also approved Florida Architects to begin designs on city hall and chamber facilities.

Officials say the architects are restricted to design a 16,000 square foot building at no more than $310 a square yard.

