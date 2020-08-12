Advertisement

Mandatory 10-digit dialing coming to Florida’s 850 next year

The new area code, 448, will only be given to new phone numbers requested after March 20, 2021.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - In 2021, to call a local phone number, you will need to dial 10 digits.

Last year, the Florida Public Service Commission approved an “area code overlay” that will add 448 as a new area code to Florida residents in the 850 area code. They say this was necessary because the 850 area code is running out of available numbers.

Starting February 20, 2021, all local calls will have to have the area code plus the seven digit phone number.

“Customers will have six-months to transition, beginning August 22, when local calls can be made by dialing either 7 or 10 digits,” PSC Chairman Gary Clark said.  “This also gives customers adequate time to check and reprogram electronics and other equipment to incorporate 10-digit phone numbers.”

Starting March 21, 2021, if you request a new phone number and live in the 850 area code overlay region, your phone number will have the area code 448.

PSC officials say your current telephone number will not change, this will only impact new phone services beginning March 20, 2021, or after. They also say the price of a call, coverage area or other rates and services will not change due to the overlay.

