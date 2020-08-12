Pitching machine stolen from Ponce de Leon recreation field

PONCE DE LEON, Fla. (WJHG) - Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies are asking the public to be on the lookout for a pitching machine.

Deputies say the pitching machine was stolen sometime Tuesday night from the recreation field in Ponce de Leon.

Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of this machine is asked to contact Holmes County Sheriff’s Office at 850-547-3681.

