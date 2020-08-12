Team Trump pushes for mail voting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Florida’s Panhandle is deep red.

President Donald Trump carried the vast majority of counties here in 2016, and Team Trump is on the road with a swing across northern Florida looking for a repeat.

Team Trump pulled into a small shopping mall minutes after volunteers lined the sidewalk with Black Voices for Trump signs.

On the bus were former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and Trump’s former campaign manager Cory Lewandowski.

“So, do we have work to do? You bet we do. Did he create the greatest economy that the world has ever seen, shutting it down to deal with the coronavirus pandemic? The answer is yes, and he’s the only one who can bring our economy back,” Lewandowski said.

Bondi told us the rioting around Black Lives Matter is raising safety concerns among African-Americans.

“People want their kids safe,” Bondi said.

She said Black voters are turning to President Trump in greater numbers.

“We can’t de-fund the police, and that’s what Joe Biden says he wants to redirect funds, and that’s de-funding the police,” Bondi said.

In a small office packed with volunteers, Bondi pushed mail-voting, drawing a distinction between Florida’s method and other states.

“Mass mailing, of course, happens in other states, but that’s what we’ve gotta let people know here in Florida that absentee voting is a great thing. It’s safe,” Bondi said.

Musician Michael Collins performed a song he said he wrote after losing his job at an African-American church because he supports President Trump.

“My church is 90, 95 percent Democratic,” Collins said.

Four years ago, the Panhandle accounted for half the president’s victory margin in Florida. The campaign expects even bigger results this time.

In a release, Florida Democrats accused the bus tour of “recklessly endangering public safety” during the pandemic. It also said in that statement that the bus tour was being used to distract people from the president’s handling of the pandemic.