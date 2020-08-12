Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The unsettled weather pattern this week will continue with a good many showers & t’storms over the coming days. We are being sandwiched by seabreeze storms as well as a northerly flow around a ridge to our west. That is keep the rain chances high and for now we do not expect that to change until the end of the weekend.

For the rest of tonight lows will stay in the 70s under mostly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions. We will see hot & humid weather again Wednesday w/highs near 90 and feels like temps near 100. Rain chances will remain high... 50-70%.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

