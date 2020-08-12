Two pounds of synthetic drugs seized, two arrested

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Two people are facing drug-related charges after deputies say they were found with two pounds of synthetic drugs during a traffic stop.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies say they stopped a rental vehicle on Front Beach Road when it committed a traffic infraction after leaving a location suspected of illegal drug activity. They say a K9 alerted to drugs inside the vehicle.

Deputies say when they searched the vehicle, they found two pounds of synthetic drugs, a handgun, and $37,730 in cash.

RIcktavious Acey, 30, is charged with trafficking in synthetic narcotics, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Karrissa Bland, 30, was charged with trafficking in synthetic narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bay County Sheriff's Deputies say they seized two pounds of synthetic drugs, a handgun, and more than $37,000 in cash during a traffic stop. (Bay County Sheriff's Office)

