Two pounds of synthetic drugs seized, two arrested
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Two people are facing drug-related charges after deputies say they were found with two pounds of synthetic drugs during a traffic stop.
Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies say they stopped a rental vehicle on Front Beach Road when it committed a traffic infraction after leaving a location suspected of illegal drug activity. They say a K9 alerted to drugs inside the vehicle.
Deputies say when they searched the vehicle, they found two pounds of synthetic drugs, a handgun, and $37,730 in cash.
RIcktavious Acey, 30, is charged with trafficking in synthetic narcotics, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Karrissa Bland, 30, was charged with trafficking in synthetic narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.