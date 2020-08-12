Upcoming Okaloosa County COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites and dates

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - The Okaloosa County Health Department and Okaloosa County Emergency Medical Services are partnering up to expand COVID-19 testing in the county.

On Tuesday, August 18th, from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. or until 450 tests are reached, locals can be tested at the Crestview Community Center located at 1446 Commerce Drive.

On Thursday, August 20th, from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. or until 450 tests are reached, locals can be tested at the Morgan Sports Center located at 4200 Indian Bayou Trail in Destin.

On Tuesday, August 25th, from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. or until 450 tests are reached, locals can be tested at Northwest Florida State College located at 100 E. College Boulevard in Niceville.

On Thursday, August 27th, from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. or until 450 tests are reached, locals can be tested at Northwest Florida State College located at 1170 Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard in Fort Walton Beach.

They say no prescreening or registration is required and residents can be tested at no cost. There are no age limitations but officials say children must be cooperative and must be able to complete the test without being restrained.

Vehicles will not be allowed to line up early.

Officials say everyone will be asked to provide their first and last name, address, gender, date of birth, race, ethnicity, address, county of Florida residency, and a working phone number.

