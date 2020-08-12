Advertisement

VIDEO: Bison fight in middle of Yellowstone road

‘Male bison are particularly aggressive right now’
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Things can get downright dangerous during bison mating season in Yellowstone National Park.

The boys get after each other when fighting over the cows.

A video released on the Yellowstone Twitter account shows two bulls butting heads in the middle of a Wyoming highway.

“Bison mating is still going on in #Yellowstone,” the tweet said. “Male bison are particularly aggressive right now, though all bison and other wildlife can be dangerous.”

A male bison can weigh up to 2,200 pounds and you don’t want to get their way.

Yellowstone recommends staying at least 25 yards away from bison and elk and 100 yards away from all other wildlife.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Biden: I asked Kamala to be the last voice in the room

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
Biden: I asked Kamala to be the last voice in the room

News

Bay County beaches under Healthy Beaches advisory

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Two areas of Bay County beaches are under an advisory after samples came back with poor results during weekly testing.

National

Sheriff: Fla. woman killed by ex during daughter’s online class

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Florida man stormed into a house and fatally shot his ex-girlfriend as her 10-year-old daughter took an online class, with the girl's teacher and other students hearing part of the commotion before the slaying, authorities said.

National

Fla. woman killed with 6 kids inside home

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
A Florida man stormed into a house and fatally shot his ex-girlfriend as her 10-year-old daughter took an online class, with the girl's teacher and other students hearing part of the commotion before the slaying, authorities said.

Latest News

National

LIVE: President Trump gives briefing from the White House

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
These drugs are believed to last for a month or more and could give quick, temporary immunity to people at high risk of infection, such as health workers and housemates of someone with COVID-19.

National Politics

Biden introduces VP choice Harris; much history, no crowd

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Harris and Biden then will sit down together for an online fundraiser designed to let even small donors get a fresh glimpse of what the Democratic presidential ticket will look like together.

National Politics

Democrats, Mnuchin at odds after ‘overture’ for virus talks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House’s top negotiator is trying to revive stalled talks over coronavirus aid.

News

210 Winston Lane set for code enforcement hearing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
The hearing is happening Thursday, August 20th at 5 p.m. in the Freeport board room.

National

Bison fight in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Male bison can be particularly aggressive during mating season.

News

Mandatory 10-digit dialing coming to Florida’s 850 next year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
In 2021, to call a local phone number, you will need to dial 10 digits.