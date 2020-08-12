Advertisement

Walton County Commissioners unanimously vote “no” on mask resolution

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Walton County Commissioners unanimously voted “No” on a resolution that would have encouraged people to wear masks in public.

At Tuesday’s Board of County Commissioners meeting, the debate over whether or not masks should be mandated was brought up for the third time in a row.

The resolution would not have required people to wear masks, and many residents voiced their concerns with the ordinance.

”We need to stop this; we won’t comply; I won’t comply. I was the one who was verbally assaulted; it’s getting harder for me to breathe; these masks do not work,” said one Walton County resident.

County Commissioners also got an update on the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

”When you wear a mask, you wear a mask if you cannot stay socially distant, that is the key to it,” said Holly Holt, director of the Department of Health in Walton County.

Holt said it appears there is a downward or stabilizing trend in COVID-19 cases in Walton County.

According to Commissioner Danny Glidewell, because of Tuesday’s vote, a mask ordinance resolution cannot be brought up again for six months.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

