Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Our wet summery pattern remains persistent in NWFL today.

Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a relatively quiet start on radar this morning with just a few stray small showers showing up in the Gulf and trying to move onto the coast. Most coastal storms before 8 or 9am will be on the Forgotten Coast. Better rain chances will develop as we warm up through the morning. Scattered storms are expected to pop up through the midday and afternoon and it’s looking a bit more likely for those along and south of Hwy20 today.

Otherwise, it’s a warm and humid morning with but most are starting out in the mid 70s with yesterday’s rains helping to drop us down a few degrees. However, we’ll be well on our way to another hot one ahead today outside of storms. Sunshine will mix in with clouds this morning and gradually warms us up to near 90 by lunchtime. Highs reach the low 90s throughout the afternoon especially inland.

With a lack of dry air in place over the Southeast, compared to last week, high pressure in the Northern Gulf will be the only thing working against scattered storm development into the afternoon. Daytime heating and the sea breeze should be able to overcome this and produce a round of afternoon storms widely scattered across NWFL.

More widespread storms, and an unsettled pattern, head our way through the end of the week as an upper level ridge moves out to the Desert Southwest. Some of those storms that develop over the Panhandle could produce heavy rains and gusty winds. I don’t think it will be all day rain fests on any one day. But rather, most of NWFL will see about a half hour to an hours worth of rain each day with coverage of rain around 60 to 70% of the Panhandle and rain totals each day near a half inch to an inch.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly sunny skies with a stray shower possible on the coast in the early morning and a better chance at a midday or afternoon scattered storm. Highs today reach the low 90s for most with feels like temperatures in the triple digits. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps the status-quo going through the end of the week and most of the weekend.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.