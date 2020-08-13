3 Memphis dog owners indicted for fatal mauling of 59-year-old woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Three people have been indicted by a grand jury for the fatal dog mauling of a 59-year-old woman in April, WMC reported.

According to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich, Phyllis Jones, 61, her daughter Kimberly Jordan, 40, and Jordan’s son, 22-year-old Dedricz Perry, were taken into custody Tuesday by U.S. Marshals. Officials connected them as the owners of the four dogs involved in the mauling.

On April 22, victim Doris Arrington’s body was found in North Memphis when police were called to the scene.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s office says Arrington had severe trauma to her legs and arms. Her cause of death was “massive blood loss.”

Officers searched the area where they found a house with four dogs that had blood on their mouths and coats, according to the DA’s office.

The dog owners have been indicted on reckless homicide charges.

