As the Primary Election draws near, make your vote count

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - This week voters are hitting the polls with masks in hand.

“We encourage you to have a mask but when you enter we’re going to ask you to clean your hands so that you start with clean hands, work your way through the process, and the voting area,” Bay County’s Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen said.

He added there doesn’t seem to be any lines at Bay County’s seven super voting sites. Mail-in ballots may have something to do with that.

“Mail returns are pretty heavy right now so that’s a good sign,” Andersen said, but if you were still considering mailing in your ballot, “don’t put it in the postal system right now. Do not as of [Thursday] because it may not reach us by Tuesday. The best thing to do is get it in a dropbox at one of our super sites.”

And if you’re unsure about your ballot status, you can go to the Supervisor of Elections website to track it.

Every vote counts, but Andersen has one request- don’t wait until the last minute to cast your ballot. “That’s when everyone waits until the last minute of the last hour to try to get in and that’s when there will be a line. So if you’ve got your mind made up go ahead and vote now,” he said.

The county will open six more polling locations Monday for a total of 13 by election day, which is Tuesday. But Andersen says when in doubt, call the Supervisor of Elections office at 850-784-6100 for any questions about your ballot.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.