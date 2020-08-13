Bay County Animal Shelter looking to help find forever homes for pets

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Bay County Animal Shelter is working to get as many animals into loving homes as quickly as they can.

“Being an open admission shelter, we need to get them spayed, neutered, ready to go, and get them out as quick as we can. So, we had to find a way to do adoption events and keep everyone relatively safe during that time,” said Division Manager for Bay County Animal Control Kathy Beatson.

With the Humane Society Of Bay County closed for the time being, officials say it’s even more important to get animals adopted so the shelter doesn’t fill up.

That’s why they’ve hosted one-day first come, first served adoption events the last few weeks.

“This last Saturday the event was 10 [a.m.] to 2 [p.m.] and we adopted out 27 animals which pretty much cleared all of our available animals,” said Beatson.

The shelter plans to hold another adoption event this Saturday for the animals brought in over the last week and a half.

Shelter officials say all animals up for adoption are also vaccinated and checked for any underlying medical conditions.

“All dogs that are old enough are heartworm tested. All cats are tested for feline leukemia or FIV. They’re all tested for that and they’re all microchipped,” said Beatson. “So, when you come in and you pick an animal out, it’s ready to go.”

With more people working from home due to the pandemic, those with the shelter say it’s a perfect time to adopt a furry companion.

“We’ve has a lot of people that are calling us back and saying, ‘That was the best thing I ever did, I always wanted a puppy or something younger that I could spend some time with and now I have time since I’m working from home’ or whatever. It’s been a huge bonus,” said Beatson.

The adoption event this Saturday will be at the Bay County Animal Shelter from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and all pets are $25.

