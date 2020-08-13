Advertisement

Bay District Schools in need of substitute teachers

The pandemic has raised new concerns and new needs for Bay District Schools.
The pandemic has raised new concerns and new needs for Bay District Schools.(WJHG/WECP)
By Gretchen Kernbach
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools is looking to add to its list of substitute teachers.

“Teachers are doing so much extra work right now to prepare for online learning as well as face-to-face learning,” Mowat Middle School math teacher Michelle Gainer said.

However, no matter just how hard teachers work and how hard they try to stay healthy, they may still end up with the coronavirus at home.

Then what?

“If only the teacher has to go [into] isolation, only the teacher will go to BayLink. The brick-and-mortar class will continue to meet at school and the teacher will teach through BayLink to the entire class,” Bay District Schools human resources executive director Shirley Baker said.

The pandemic has raised new concerns and new needs for Bay District Schools.

On top of an already present teacher shortage, the district is now in need of more substitute teachers.

“We typically have around probably between 200 and 250 substitutes on the roster who are active. More than that if we include the inactive, but currently, we probably have about 110,” Baker said.

She also said that number is steadily rising.

They’re trying to make the position worthwhile.

“We just increased the substitute pay to $12 per hour, and if you have a Master’s degree, [the] pay will be $13 an hour,” Baker said.

Gainer believes the transition for substitutes in classrooms will be seamless because of BayLink.

“My curriculum should all be on there and all I have to do is push a button and the students can access their work online,” Gainer said. “So a substitute would have an easier job stepping into my classroom this year than they did last year.”

However, there will still be cases where a substitute will need to present the lesson to the class.

Bay District Schools is also hiring additional maids and custodians due to the pandemic.

They are also in need of teachers, instructional paraprofessionals and conditional substitutes.

You can find the link to apply here.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Holmes County Deputies search for suspect

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Deputies say Caldwell fled into the woods toward Johnson Road.

News

Candidates for Walton County District 3 Commissioner reveal how they’ll tackle some of the areas issues

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
North Walton County is a unique part of the community, and so too are the concerns and issues facing its residents.

News

Scallop season in Saint Joseph Bay begins Sunday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grayson Jarvis
Scallop season begins August 16 and ends September 24.

News

St. Joe Company to bring boutique hotel to Seagrove Beach

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Plans call for The Lodge 30A to be located on Scenic County Highway 30A adjacent to Greenway Station, a planned mixed use development.

Latest News

News

Point Washington State Forest closing roads due to vehicular damage

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The Florida Forest Service is temporarily closing some roads in Point Washington State Forest due to damage and illegal dumping.

News

Man arrested after deputies search alleged drug house

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies say they arrested a man after issuing a search warrant on an alleged drug house in Crestview.

News

CDC provides checklist to prepare for back to school during COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brooke Richardson
The new school year brings new challenges, which is why the CDC has complied a check list to help parents prepare for school amid COVID-19 concerns.

News

New deaths reported in Jackson County in Thursday’s COVID-19 daily update

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 9,046 people have died from the virus in the state. That’s 149 new deaths reported.

News

Man arrested after found with multiple social security cards

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A Lynn Haven man is facing charges after police say he was found with multiple social security cards that were not his.

News

Crestview fire stations welcome new firefighters

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Crestview fire departments are welcoming three new firefighters to their crews.