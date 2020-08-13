Bay District Schools in need of substitute teachers

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools is looking to add to its list of substitute teachers.

“Teachers are doing so much extra work right now to prepare for online learning as well as face-to-face learning,” Mowat Middle School math teacher Michelle Gainer said.

However, no matter just how hard teachers work and how hard they try to stay healthy, they may still end up with the coronavirus at home.

Then what?

“If only the teacher has to go [into] isolation, only the teacher will go to BayLink. The brick-and-mortar class will continue to meet at school and the teacher will teach through BayLink to the entire class,” Bay District Schools human resources executive director Shirley Baker said.

The pandemic has raised new concerns and new needs for Bay District Schools.

On top of an already present teacher shortage, the district is now in need of more substitute teachers.

“We typically have around probably between 200 and 250 substitutes on the roster who are active. More than that if we include the inactive, but currently, we probably have about 110,” Baker said.

She also said that number is steadily rising.

They’re trying to make the position worthwhile.

“We just increased the substitute pay to $12 per hour, and if you have a Master’s degree, [the] pay will be $13 an hour,” Baker said.

Gainer believes the transition for substitutes in classrooms will be seamless because of BayLink.

“My curriculum should all be on there and all I have to do is push a button and the students can access their work online,” Gainer said. “So a substitute would have an easier job stepping into my classroom this year than they did last year.”

However, there will still be cases where a substitute will need to present the lesson to the class.

Bay District Schools is also hiring additional maids and custodians due to the pandemic.

They are also in need of teachers, instructional paraprofessionals and conditional substitutes.

You can find the link to apply here.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.