Calhoun County schools are facing new challenges as its campuses open back up on Wednesday

After months of closure, Calhoun County School District doors are finally back open.

We spoke with Superintendent of Calhoun County Schools, Daryl Taylor, about what new challenges he’s facing in a Covid-19 environment.

“There are some unknowns in this, and we are going to take it as we have talked with our students and staff, one day at a time,” said Taylor. “And truly that’s about what we can do.”

There is not a definite number of students back in brick and mortar schools at this time but superintendent Taylor let us he does know 300 students have enrolled in virtual school.

We were informed that if students or staff members are showing any signs or symptoms of Covid-19, there are proper protocols set in place with help from the local heath department to ensure the spread of the virus is limited.

