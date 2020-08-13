Candidates for Walton County District 3 Commissioner reveal how they’ll tackle some of the areas issues

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - North Walton County is a unique part of the community, and so are the concerns and issues facing its residents.

The 3rd District is currently represented on the Board of County Commissioners by Melanie Nipper, who is not seeking re-election.

This August, voters will decide between Republicans Teddy Stewart and Mike Barker to represent the district that includes Mossy Head, and a part of DeFuniak Springs.

Stewart was a police officer in San Antonio, Texas for 28 years before serving on the Walton County Planning Commission.

He said the biggest issue facing District 3 right now is employment opportunities.

”We need to focus on what industry we can realistically attract to Walton County, and do a very targeted sales campaign to that industry, not a specific company, but making sure that they know we’re here, what does Walton County have to offer,” said Stewart.

Stewart also said affordable housing for workers is an important issue he’d like to help address.

Mike Barker is the former Emergency Management director, and created the first 911 system for the county. He also said the biggest issue for District 3 is finding job opportunities.

”We need businesses and industry in the northern portion of the county, that people can work and support their families without having to drive out of the county or drive into South Walton County to get employment,” said Barker.

Barker added that road infrastructure needs to be improved in his district.

The primary election on August 18th is the last chance you’ll have to cast your ballot for this race.

