CDC provides checklist to prepare for back to school during COVID-19

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -The new school year brings new challenges, which is why the CDC has complied a check list to help parents prepare for school amid COVID-19 concerns.

Some items on the checklist are to make sure you know who to contact at the school if your child gets sick, make sure your child is up to date on vaccinations, and to make sure you know where to take your child to get tested if need be.

Health officials warn that some testing sites will not test children so call ahead.

Other things on the checklist deal with hygiene and wearing masks.

Heather Kretzer, Florida Department of Health in Bay County said ”So they want to have a mask that there kids going to enjoy wearing, like this is one that I have for my little guy, and the ear loop ones, tend to be a bit better than the around the head, unless they are a little older. So something they are going to want to wear and teaching them hold it by those handles, and putting it on and taking it off in that same way, and making sure that they use either soap, or hand sanitizer before and after they do that and of course, before and after they eat.”

The full checklist is on the CDC website.

