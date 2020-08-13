Advertisement

COVID-19 utility rate hikes could be on the horizon

Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) -

The Public Service Commission has allowed Gulf Power, one of Florida’s five investor-owned electric utility companies, to start tacking COVID-19 related costs. 

The approval could be used to increase rates in the future and other power companies are considering following suit.

“Personal protective equipment or scanning devices to check temperatures. Things like that, but also the biggest portion of it is what is called ‘bad debt’ which is uncollected customer bills,” said Gulf Power Spokesperson Sarah Gatewood.

That’s why Gulf Power asked the Public Service Commission for the ability to track those losses. 

“So that we may come back in the future and possibly ask for cost recovery,” said Gatewood.

The request was approved, but J.R. Kelly with the Office of Public Counsel worries tracking COVID-19 costs will result in higher rate hikes if they’re requested.

“Instead of getting a $1,000 increase, they’d get $1,000 plus,” said Kelly.

Kelly said at least two other companies have also asked to track COVID-19 costs and he expects more will follow.

“Gulf Power got it. If the commission ends up giving it to Peoples Gas and ends up giving it to Utilities, Inc. of Florida, the wastewater utility, why wouldn’t the other utilities come in and ask for this?” said Kelly.

We reached out to other energy providers and asked if they plan to follow Gulf Power’s lead. 

TECO and FPL said they don’t at this time, but Duke Energy said it is reviewing the option.

“Duke Energy Florida (DEF) has been experiencing effects from COVID-19. DEF has not been disconnecting customers for non-payment and has been waiving certain customer fees. It also has incurred some incremental costs related to additional personal protective equipment to protect its employees while still providing reliable electric service. We are monitoring those impacts to determine whether to make any filing with the Florida Public Service Commission,” said Duke Energy Spokesperson Ana Gibbs.  

These requests won’t immediately hit your wallet, but potential rate increases could be seen a year or two down the line.

In the meantime, power companies want customers to reach out if they can’t pay their bills.

“So we can try and come up with other solutions that would avoid any bad debt,” said Gatewood.

The Office of Public Counsel has requested the PSC reconsider its decision to allow Gulf Power to track its COVID-19 costs. 

It expects the issue to come up in the commission’s September or October agenda.

Latest News

News

Gulf Power Tracks COVID-19 Costs

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Increases to bills likely won't show up for a while, but Gulf Power is tracking costs associated with the pandemic.

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Chris Smith
Better rain chances are returning to the forecast

News

Bay County Animal Shelter Adoptions

Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Bay County Animal Shelter is holding an adoption event this Saturday, all pets are $25.

News

Summary of Plans to Revitalize Panama City

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Plans are in the works to improve Panama City neighborhoods: Glenwood, Millville, and St. Andrews.

Latest News

News

Bay District Schools Receives Sanitizer and Mask Donation

Updated: 25 minutes ago

News

Design experts release summary of Panama City neighborhood design meetings

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Jarell Baker
Design experts release summaries of what residents in certain Panama City neighborhoods want to see improved, as money is set to come in to revitalize the area.

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Night Forecast

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Better rain chances will return to the forecast this week

News

Traffic along County Road 30A in Seaside could get some relief

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
During the peak summer tourism months, thousands of people visit south Walton County, driving from nearby states to enjoy the local beaches and towns.

News

Bay County Animal Shelter looking to help find forever homes for pets

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Blake Brannon
With the Humane Society Of Bay County closed for the time being, officials say it’s even more important to get animals adopted so the shelter doesn’t fill up.

News

Calhoun County schools are facing new challenges as its campuses open back up on Wednesday

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Calhoun County Schools are back open and and are facing challenges amid a new Covid-19 environment.