Crestview fire stations welcome new firefighters

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WJHG) - Crestview fire stations are welcoming three new firefighters to their crews.

Officials say Alex Cohen, Corie Dickey, and Tristan Lau finished their probationary period of a year earlier this month and were presented their badges and fire helmet shields.

“This was their rite of passage to the next step of their fire service careers,” Senior Captain Corey Winkler said.

New firefighters must complete the skills listed in a “task book” and are evaluated.

“Their probationary period of one year was no easy task, as the firefighters were rigorously tested and evaluated by their peers and supervisors, ensuring that they can efficiently perform the job functions required to effectively serve the community in their role as a fire service professional,” Winkler said.

Cohen was assigned to Crestview Fire Station 3, Dickey was assigned to Crestview Fire Station 2, and Lau was assigned to Crestview Fire Station 1.

Crestview Fire Chief Tony Holland congratulates new Firefighter Alex Cohen after presenting him with his badge and shield following his one-year probationary period. (City of Crestview)

