Design experts release summary of Panama City neighborhood design meetings

By Jarell Baker
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

In June, Panama City officials and design experts held public meetings to gather community input on plans, ideas and ways to rebuild local neighborhoods.

“Last year’s efforts with the historic downtown set the foundation for success with the cornerstone ideas,” said Panama City Manager Mark McQueen. “This year we wanted to extend that to our oldest communities: Glenwood, Millville and of course St. Andrews.”

This week those experts released a summary of that input.

“We want the citizens to get this chance to come together and talk about what they really want the city to be as it grows up,” said Victor Dover with Dover, Kohl & Partners. “Then we can turn to private property owners, investors, real estate developers and business folks and say ‘This is what Panama City has decided if you would like to be part of this here it is and here is how you plug in.‘”

The summary lists more jobs, shops and housing as well as improved infrastructure as top priorities for each community. It also lists revitalizing Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., opening Millville’s waterfront and more water access in St. Andrews as some top ideas from those meetings.

“I would say there’s starter list because we’re going to be adding to them as we’re continuing to gather more feedback,” said Amy Groves with Dover, Kohl & Partners.

McQueen said they are set receive Hurricane Michael recovery money from FEMA, the Community Disaster Block Grant For Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) and more. He said they want to have a plans for projects in place so they can get to work when the funds come in.

“I mean we’re talking hundreds of millions of dollars to potentially coming to our area. We want to make sure that we’re utilizing that to truly become the premier city in the Panhandle of Florida,” said McQueen.

McQueen said they plan to hold a series of in-person neighborhood design meetings at the end of the month.

McQueen said they plan to have final draft plans for each neighborhood finished by the end of the year. If you would like to learn more about the summary and how to give feedback, click here.

