Despite missing most of their senior season, Marianna’s Torbett and Pittman sign to play baseball at the next level

Caleb Torbett (left) and Wilton Pittman (right) sing their letters of intent to play baseball at Coastal Alabama.(wjhg)
By Julia Daniels
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Recent graduates Caleb Torbett and Wilton Pitman both signed scholarship offers with Coastal Alabama, a juco program in Monroeville, Alabama, about 90 minutes northeast of Mobile. Caleb, an infielder, will play second at Coastal. He hit .396 his junior season. Wilton, who played both outfield and infield for Coach Bobby Hughes, will likely be a first baseman in juco ball. He was hitting over 500 when injury cut his junior year short. Both played just five games this past spring. Fortunately they’d been recruited through clinics and showcases, and Coastal stayed with them.

“Both of them are hard-working young men. For four years I’ve coached them. They’ve been through a lot of adversity with their health, and playing for us. That’s tried them in a lot of different ways. They’re just hard workers. They lead by example for our younger groups. I’m just proud of them getting that opportunity to play the next level because it’s hard to get a scholarship to play at the next level. It doesn’t matter if it’s junior college or a four-year school. It’s tough. Especially, with what’s going on now. It’s going to be even tougher, and they’re going to have to find a way to get through all this adversity,” said Hughes.

At the end of the ceremony, A.D. John Donaldson presented Caleb with Marianna’s Overall Athlete of the Year award.

