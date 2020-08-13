Holmes County Deputies search for suspect

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - UPDATE: Caldwell has been caught.

Holmes County Deputies are warning the public that they are pursuing James Caldwell, 50, who fled from a scene when deputies responded to a call on Mosser Lane.

Deputies say Caldwell fled into the woods toward Johnson Road.

The Holmes Correctional Institution K-9 Team has been called to help with the search.

