Holmes County Deputies search for suspect

The Holmes County Sheriff's Office is in pursuit of James Caldwell, 50.
The Holmes County Sheriff's Office is in pursuit of James Caldwell, 50.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - UPDATE: Caldwell has been caught.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Holmes County Deputies are warning the public that they are pursuing James Caldwell, 50, who fled from a scene when deputies responded to a call on Mosser Lane.

Deputies say Caldwell fled into the woods toward Johnson Road.

The Holmes Correctional Institution K-9 Team has been called to help with the search.

