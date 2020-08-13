Advertisement

Man arrested after deputies search alleged drug house

51-year-old William “Tat” Beatty is charged with keeping a public nuisance structure for drug activity, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of ammo by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 2:47 PM CDT
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WJHG) - Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies say they arrested a man after issuing a search warrant on an alleged drug house in Crestview.

Deputies say they searched a home on North Spring Street in Crestview on a search warrant and found fentanyl, hydrocodone, scales, smoking devices with meth residue, and multiple small clear bags with corners missing inside the house.

William “Tat” Beatty, 51, was arrested and charged with keeping a public nuisance structure for drug activity, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of ammo by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies say Beatty has a prior conviction through the Crestview Police Department for trafficking in heroin, and told them he is a user but does not sell controlled substances.

