Man arrested after found with multiple social security cards

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG) - A Lynn Haven man is facing charges after police say he was found with multiple social security cards that were not his.

Lynn Haven Police responded to the Reserve Apartments Tuesday morning. They say a man called police after finding Dylan Logan, 19, in his apartment messing with something on the wall.

They say the man chased Logan out of the apartment and tackled him, holding him until police arrived. When police arrived, they say they found four social security cards on him that were not in his name. They say Logan could not tell them where he got the cards or what he did earlier that evening due to drinking a Four Loko alcoholic beverage.

Police say they found out Logan removed the social security cards from a vehicle in the apartment complex, as well as birth certificates.

Logan was arrested and charged with burglary of a vehicle and burglary of an occupied dwelling.

