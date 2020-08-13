New deaths reported in Jackson County in Thursday’s COVID-19 daily update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Thursday.

Florida has 557,137 cases reported. That’s 6,236 new cases. There are 551,232 cases involving Florida residents and 5,905 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 9,046 people have died from the virus in the state. That’s 149 new deaths reported.

Bay County is reporting 4,644 cases. This includes 4,571 residents and 73 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 52 people have died from the virus and 220 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday morning, 70 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 3,632 cases. This includes 3,603 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 28 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. There have been 49 people who have died from the virus. 176 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday morning, 47 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 1,450 cases. 1,330 of the cases are residents and 120 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 18 deaths from the virus and 73 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday morning, nine people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 896 cases. 886 are residents and ten are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 14 people have died in the county and 43 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday morning, five people are in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 518 cases. There are 508 residents and 10 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 96 years-old. There have been four deaths reported and 16 hospitalizations. As of Thursday morning, two people are in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 1,996 cases. There are 1,980 local cases and 16 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 46 deaths and 104 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday morning, 17 people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 484 cases, all are local. The ages range from 1 to 99 years-old. Eight people have died and 31 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Thursday morning, there is one person in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 712 cases. They are 702 residents and ten non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 94 years-old. There have been two deaths and 46 hospitalizations reported. As of Thursday morning, four people are in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 448 cases. There are 445 residents and two non-residents. Ages range from 6 to 85. Two deaths have been reported. Six people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday morning, there are no people in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 407 cases of COVID-19. All 407 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 85 years-old. Seven people have died and eight people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 11:31 a.m. Thursday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 26 available adult ICU beds out of the 160 beds reported for our area. It also is reporting two of the four pediatric ICU beds are available.

