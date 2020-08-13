Advertisement

Point Washington State Forest closing roads due to vehicular damage

Eastern Lake at Point Washington State Park.
Eastern Lake at Point Washington State Park.(Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Forest Service is temporarily closing some roads in Point Washington State Forest due to damage and illegal dumping.

Employees say the roads have degraded to a point management and conservation practices were being impacted. They say visitation increased in early spring, which has led to higher rates of vandalism and illegal activity.

Officials say there have been vehicle collisions, high speed travel, property destruction, and ATV operation.

“We encourage everyone to enjoy recreational opportunities on the forest, but illegal activities are destroying habitat and hindering our management practices,” Mike Mathis, Chipola Forestry Center Manager, said.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission law enforcement officers will patrol the area and are issuing citations if they catch people doing illegal activities on State Forest Lands. Destroying conservation land, disposing illegal material, violating road closures, and traveling at high speeds could result in a heft fine and trespass citations, they say.

