Rutherford’s Nguyen proves it’s never too late to land an offer

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Proving it’s never to late to sign, even in mid-August, recent Rutherford graduate Sebastian Nguyen signed a baseball offer Wednesday with Eastern Nazarene College in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Nguyen a three year letterman with the Rams, led his team his junior season with 24 hits, posting a .267 average. He played shortstop and pitched. In his senior season, which sadly, was cut to just five games, Nguyen hit .308 with 5 runs scored. He was 1-1 on the mound.

Jamie Bukowski only coaches Sebastian through the last five games, but he saw enough to be impressed, and is thrilled to see Nguyen moving on.

“From the moment I met him and saw him on the field, he was 100% motivated.” coach Bukowski told us. “I know when he came onto the field he was going 100% every time. There is no taking a practice off, a day off for Sebastian. He only knows one speed. And that’s 100% full throttle. I think that’s going to help him for the next level.”

The coach says the coach at Eastern first saw Sebastian at a prospect tournament during the summer, again proving perseverance pays off!

