Scallop season in Saint Joseph Bay begins Sunday

Scallop season begins in Gulf County Sunday, August 16.
By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - After months of delay, scallop season is reopening in Saint Joseph Bay.

The scallop population was heavily damaged by Red Tide in 2016, as well as Hurricane Michael. The FWC worked with Gulf County to determine a new season that would be beneficial to the scallop population, as well as the economic health of the county. August and September are slower months in regard to tourism, so moving the season gives visitors one more reason to head down in the off season.

“We had a bad red tide in 2016, and since then we have done some restoration projects and we have pushed FWC as well as some residents to move the dates back because the scallops are a little bit bigger,” said Adrianne Glass, Marketing Associate for the Gulf County Tourism Development Council. “They’re pretty much already done spawning so it’s healthier for the bay and the scallops to wait a little bit longer.”

The season ends September 24.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

