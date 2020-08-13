Advertisement

St. Joe Company to bring boutique hotel to Seagrove Beach

Artist Rendering of the planned The Lodge 30A (Photo: Business Wire)
Artist Rendering of the planned The Lodge 30A (Photo: Business Wire)(Business Wire)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEAGROVE BEACH, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) (“St. Joe”) and BRW MidGrove, LLC (“BRW”) today announced the formation of a joint venture to construct The Lodge 30A, a planned boutique hotel in Seagrove Beach, Florida. Plans call for The Lodge 30A to be located on Scenic County Highway 30A adjacent to Greenway Station, a planned mixed use development.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200813005783/en/

Current plans for The Lodge 30A call for a picturesque three-story hotel with amenities such as a fitness center and outdoor pool. Architecture plans and interior design concepts employ the use of natural materials in a modern way, taking inspiration from the surrounding area. The planned Greenway Station development abuts the 15,000-acre Point Washington State Forest, providing a convenient trailhead to access the state forest’s expansive network of hiking and biking trails.

“This Seagrove Beach location will offer guests an opportunity to stay in the heart of the popular Scenic Highway 30A corridor, just minutes from the Gulf of Mexico and its white-sand beaches,” said Patrick Murphy, Senior Vice President of Hospitality for St. Joe. “Last year, more than four million travelers vacationed in the area, a number that has been on the rise for several years. This planned hotel provides another option for future travelers as they discover this incredible destination and explore the area’s natural beauty.”

Once complete, The Lodge 30A will be managed by St. Joe Resort Operations, LLC (”St. Joe Hospitality), a subsidiary of St. Joe. Currently, St. Joe Hospitality operates WaterColor Inn and WaterSound Inn and manages The Pearl Hotel℠ in Rosemary Beach®. The company has four additional hotels under construction in Northwest Florida that are expected to open in 2021 and 2022.

Adjacent to The Lodge 30A, Greenway Station has plans for multiple restaurants and shops. “We are very excited to announce this partnership with St. Joe and to see work begin soon on The Lodge 30A,” said Ricky Rookis, MidGrove Centre, LLC manager. “With leasing interest for a significant portion of the restaurant and retail space, we believe that Greenway Station will become a destination for gathering, shopping and dining in Seagrove Beach and that The Lodge 30A will appeal to visitors looking to experience the unique lifestyle that can only be found along Scenic Highway 30A.”

Site development on The Lodge 30A and Greenway Station is expected to begin immediately, and the parties anticipate the hotel being ready for guests in early 2022.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the proposed The Lodge 30A hotel, including management, site development, expected completion and visitor appeal, and the Greenway Station. These forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by cautionary statements and risk factors set forth in St. Joe’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020 and subsequent current report filings, as well as the following: (1) the ability of the joint venture parties to construct and complete the proposed hotel on the expected timeframe, or at all, and (2) the interest of prospective customers in a hotel in Seagrove Beach, Florida.

About The St. Joe Company

The St. Joe Company is a real estate development, asset management and operating company with real estate assets and operations in Northwest Florida, which the Company predominantly use, or intend to use, for or in connection with, various residential real estate developments, hospitality operations, commercial developments and leasing operations and forestry operations. More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.joe.com. More information on the Company’s current project pipeline can be found at www.joe.com/project-updates.

About BRW MidGrove, LLC

The principals of BRW MidGrove LLC’s work can be seen up and down the Scenic 30A Corridor along the Emerald Coast of Northwest Florida and beyond. Their combined experience includes a diverse set of asset types in hospitality, residential and commercial development.

©The St Joe Company 2020. “St. Joe®”, “JOE®”, the “Taking Flight” Design®, “St. Joe (and Taking Flight Design) ®”, WaterColor®”, “WaterColor Inn®”, “WaterSound®” and “WatersSound Inn®” are registered service marks of The St. Joe Company or its affiliates.

The Pearl Hotel℠ is a service mark of The Pearl on 63 Main, Ltd.Rosemary Beach® is a registered trademark owned by Rosemary Beach Holdings, LLC

Latest News

News

Scallop season in Saint Joseph Bay begins Sunday

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Grayson Jarvis
Scallop season begins August 16 and ends September 24.

News

Point Washington State Forest closing roads due to vehicular damage

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The Florida Forest Service is temporarily closing some roads in Point Washington State Forest due to damage and illegal dumping.

News

Man arrested after deputies search alleged drug house

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies say they arrested a man after issuing a search warrant on an alleged drug house in Crestview.

News

CDC provides checklist to prepare for back to school during COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brooke Richardson
The new school year brings new challenges, which is why the CDC has complied a check list to help parents prepare for school amid COVID-19 concerns.

Latest News

News

New deaths reported in Jackson County in Thursday’s COVID-19 daily update

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 9,046 people have died from the virus in the state. That’s 149 new deaths reported.

News

Man arrested after found with multiple social security cards

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A Lynn Haven man is facing charges after police say he was found with multiple social security cards that were not his.

News

Crestview fire stations welcome new firefighters

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Crestview fire departments are welcoming three new firefighters to their crews.

News

United Way To Host Cram The Van Event

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
A local organization is looking to give back to area students through an event happening this weekend. A guest joined us at the station with more.

News

COVID-19 utility rate hikes could be on the horizon

Updated: 16 hours ago
Gulf Power is tracking COVID-19 costs, like unpaid customer bills, and it could cause rates to go up later on.

News

Gulf Power Tracks COVID-19 Costs

Updated: 17 hours ago
Increases to bills likely won't show up for a while, but Gulf Power is tracking costs associated with the pandemic.