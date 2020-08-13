Advertisement

Traffic along County Road 30A in Seaside could get some relief

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

“It’s pretty dangerous sometimes with all the walkers, bikers, and golf carts,” said Holly Brennan, a South Walton visitor.

During the peak summer tourism months, thousands of people visit South Walton County, driving from nearby states to enjoy the local beaches and towns. But, traffic along 30A can be a headache.

The Walton County planning department is working with the Seaside Institute, Beep mobility, and the Florida Polytechnic Institute to apply for a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to help ease some of the traffic problems.

”We’ve been working on a mobility plan for 30A, 30A is very special and unique and we’ve been looking for solutions on the corridor that move people without taking additional right-of-way or destroying the character of the corridor,” said Kristen Shell, with Walton County’s planning department.

Shell said they’re looking into several options for Seaside, including a shuttle program similar to the one in Grayton Beach, which she said is working well so far.

”We’ve had thousands of riders, it’s been tremendously successful so we know that that sort of park once environment works, and we’re going to look to capitalize on that and see if we can get this funding to really look at doing something truly innovative,” said Shell.

Some visitors would like to see more education about traveling through the area safely.

”Its all great to have so many visitors, but to make them all aware that these are what the rules are and that they have to look out for the children on bikes and coming between cars and everyone has to go really slow,” said Brennan.

