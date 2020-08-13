Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Expect another day of spotty seabreeze storms on Thursday over the panhandle. We will see rain chances at 50%. Highs will reach to near 90. The rain chances will increase Friday and Saturday as a trough of low pressure swings through our area. That will push rain chances to 60-70%. We expect a lull in the rain chances Sunday-Tuesday before increasing again mid-week.

