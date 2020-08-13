Advertisement

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Better rain chances return to the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Expect another day of spotty seabreeze storms on Thursday over the panhandle. We will see rain chances at 50%. Highs will reach to near 90. The rain chances will increase Friday and Saturday as a trough of low pressure swings through our area. That will push rain chances to 60-70%. We expect a lull in the rain chances Sunday-Tuesday before increasing again mid-week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Night Forecast

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Better rain chances will return to the forecast this week

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Forecast

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Ryan Michaels
Another summery and unsettled forecast shapes up with scattered storms developing through the midday and afternoon with highs near 90°.

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:30 PM CDT
|
By Chris Smith
More storms are in the forecast over the coming days so keep the umbrella handy

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:19 PM CDT
More wet weather is in the forecast so keep the umbrella handy

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Forecast

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
Another round of scattered storms arrive today through the midday and afternoon with mostly to partly sunny skies otherwise.

Weather Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:37 PM CDT
|
By Chris Smith
Scattered storms are in the forecast over the week ahead.

Weather Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:28 PM CDT
A better chance of showers and storms is in the forecast this week

Weather Forecast

Monday Forecast

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:38 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
Mostly to partly sunny skies today with highs in the 90s and a hit or miss storm possible.

Weather Forecast

Work Week Forecast

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 5:48 PM CDT
|
By Grayson Jarvis
Keep your umbrella handy this week.

Weather Forecast

Sunday Evening WX 8-9-2020

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT