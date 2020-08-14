Advertisement

Arnold coach among those ok with waiting to get football started

By Scott Rossman
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -The Arnold Marlins able to get in one last afternoon football workout Thursday, before the FHSAA will tell them and all other sports teams and athletes who play in the fall what the immediate future will hold for them.

The FHSAA Board of Directors is set to hold an in-person meeting Friday morning, starting at ten eastern, to determine how to move forward with all fall sports in the state. So the fate of football and other fall sports like volleyball, golf, cross country, swimming and diving hang in the balance.

The options, let those sports get going in just over a week. That's option one. Push them back indefinitely, but wrap them up by late November, that's option two. Or postpone them all into December, pushing winter and spring sports back as well, compressing all seasons to six weeks.

Just about all the coaches, in both football and volleyball, I've spoken to favor starting now. Coach Vaughan though does not fall into that category.

"Does it really matter when we play?" coach Vaughan asked when we spoke to him before Thursday's workout. "We can play now, we can play November, December January. Or we can play February March, it really doesn't matter when we play. So that's my only deal. I hope we get to play. We need to play when it's safest. Is it safer, we don't know if it's going to be safer in November so maybe we should wait and see. I think option three is a good plan."

Our area represented at that in-person board meeting in Gainesville by Wewa football coach and A.D. Bobby Johns, who is in his sixth and final year as an FHSAA board member.

