Bay County NAACP President encourages minorities to get out and vote

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County NAACP President, Dr. Rufus Wood, held a press conference Friday afternoon encouraging minorities to get out and vote.

Dr. Wood wanted to speak at the Glenwood voting site because he wanted to encourage people in the community come out and make their voices heard. He went on to say, "we want to make an appeal to all of the people in this community to come to this site and cast your vote, again it is so important that we do that. We don't want to ever take the right to vote for granted."

He encouraged minorities to vote in memory of the people that fought for their right to vote. He said, “we want to vote, and we want to vote in remembrance of our ancestors, we remember them and we remember the sacrifices that they made.”

Dr. Wood wants minorities to vote because voting can make a difference for future generations. “In terms of reclaiming the future for our children and for our children’s children, we are very much concerned about what will happen as it relates to future generations,” stated Dr. Wood.

He believes that in 2020, the country should be beyond suppressing minorities right to vote, but says that’s not the case. He encourages minorities to vote this year in local, state, and national elections.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.