Bay County to hold special election for District 4 commission seat

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Bay County’s District four commission seat has been vacant since June, but now a new decision by Governor Ron DeSantis will change that.

Former Bay County Commissioner Keith Baker resigned his position following an FBI arrest on charges including worker’s compensation fraud.

Now the Governor has officially chosen to hold a special election rather than appoint someone to the position. This will be added to the ballot in November.

”Well the special election, then that commission seat will be added to the other offices that are in November, on November 3rd, so you’ll be able to make that choice in that election,” said Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen.

Four people have thrown their names into the ring so far. The deadline for qualifying is August 28th.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.