Advertisement

Bay County to hold special election for District 4 commission seat

Bay County will hold a special election for its District 4 commission seat.
Bay County will hold a special election for its District 4 commission seat.(WJHG/WECP)
By Olivia Michael
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Bay County’s District four commission seat has been vacant since June, but now a new decision by Governor Ron DeSantis will change that.

Former Bay County Commissioner Keith Baker resigned his position following an FBI arrest on charges including worker’s compensation fraud.

Now the Governor has officially chosen to hold a special election rather than appoint someone to the position. This will be added to the ballot in November.

”Well the special election, then that commission seat will be added to the other offices that are in November, on November 3rd, so you’ll be able to make that choice in that election,” said Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen.

Four people have thrown their names into the ring so far. The deadline for qualifying is August 28th.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Virtual meeting held to discuss Bay County Skate Park

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Blake Brannon
County leaders and skate park designers with Team Pain held the final virtual public input meeting for the skate park Thursday night.

News

Publishers Clearing House delivers $10,000 check to Panama City man

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Blake Brannon
Thursday, the Prize Patrol stopped in Panama City at William Dent’s house.

News

The Appliance Center rebuilding after being destroyed during Hurricane Michael

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Sam Martello
The Appliance Center was destroyed in Hurricane Michael but moved into a new shop on Harrison Avenue three days following the Category 5 storm.

News

School closing lawsuit could be settled by Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
A judge will decide on Friday if a lawsuit seeking to keep schools closed is dead in the water or will go forward.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chris Smith
Better rain chances return to the forecast Friday and Saturday

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
Better rain chances are in the forecast for Friday/Saturday

News

Prepping for Scallop Season

Updated: 3 hours ago
Scallop season is about to kick off in Gulf County.

News

BDS Substitute Teacher Shortage

Updated: 3 hours ago
Bay District Schools is searching for more substitute teachers.

News

Walton County District 3 Commissioner Race

Updated: 3 hours ago
We talk to the candidates for the Walton County District 3 Commissioner race.

News

Mail in Ballot Deadline

Updated: 3 hours ago
Make sure your absentee ballot is received and counted.