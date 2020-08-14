COVID-19 testing sites closed in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Due to storm damage, both testing sites in Bay County are closed today.

The sites, located at Frank Brown Park in Panama City Beach and the Lynn Haven Sports Complex, will reopen Monday morning at 7 a.m. Those who had an appointment for Friday will be contacted by Mako Medical to reschedule their tests for a later date.

To make an appointment, visit walkonclinic.apacovid.com. Though appointments are preferred, walk-in clients are accepted at both locations after 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and after 1 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.

Testing is currently reserved for those 18 and older.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.