Advertisement

David Scott Fine Jewelry celebrated the grand reopening of original building on Friday

By Sam Martello
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hurricane Michael damaged David Scott Fine Jewelry’s original building and forced it to move locations to North Pier Park, where it has been since the storm.

Nearly two years later, the jewelry store was able to reopen in its original building, allowing the business to now have two store locations.

David Scott told us trying to reopen has been a struggle, but he is happy to be back in Downtown Panama City. He went on to say, “it’s been a long road to get here, but we are excited to be back in our home place in the Downtown Panama City. It’s very exciting to be here in our new rebuilt building, it’s very beautiful, it’s very light and lively, and we’re happy to be here.”

Co-owner of David Scott Fine Jewelry, Rebecca Steverson, said she is thankful for the community’s support and for the people that stood by them while trying to reopen during the past two years.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New Carl Gray Park Boat Ramp now open

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Michael
City and county leaders joined for a ceremonial first boat launch of the Carl Gray Park Boat Ramp Friday afternoon. The ramp is the first of a two-phase project.

News

Tourists are spending more money, says local official

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Michael
As summer is winding down, Bay County tourism officials say there were less visitors in the market this year but they were spending more money.

News

Bay County NAACP President encourages minorities to get out and vote

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Sam Martello
Dr. Rufus Wood visited the Glenwood Community Center voting site and encouraged minorities to get out and vote.

News

DJ Shane Collins giving out “Tunnell Tough” stickers

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Last week the son of former Bay County Sheriff Guy Tunnell was in a horrific car accident. Friday, friends, family and many well wishers gathered at Bill Byrd Kia to show their support for Jason Tunnell. One of his closest friends, Shane Collins, also know as Doctor Shane, handed out stickers for people to show their support and offer prayers for Jason's recovery.

Latest News

News

Franklin County launches pledge to protect program

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The Franklin County Tourist Development Council (TDC) and the Florida Department of Health have launched a voluntary Pledge to Protect program in which Franklin County tourism businesses commit to clean and healthy standards for their guests and employees to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

News

Massalina Bayou under advisory after over 5,000 gallons of raw sewage released

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials advise against swimming is Massalina Bayou from E 6th Street to E 4th Street until further notice.

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

News

New local deaths reported in Friday’s COVID-19 daily update

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 9,276 people have died from the virus in the state. That’s 230 new deaths reported.

News

One person dead after crash in Panama City Beach

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A person is dead after a car crash in Panama City Beach early Friday morning.

News

Deputies investigate homicide after body found by road in Chipley

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Deputies are investigating after a man’s body was found by a road in Chipley.