David Scott Fine Jewelry celebrated the grand reopening of original building on Friday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hurricane Michael damaged David Scott Fine Jewelry’s original building and forced it to move locations to North Pier Park, where it has been since the storm.

Nearly two years later, the jewelry store was able to reopen in its original building, allowing the business to now have two store locations.

David Scott told us trying to reopen has been a struggle, but he is happy to be back in Downtown Panama City. He went on to say, “it’s been a long road to get here, but we are excited to be back in our home place in the Downtown Panama City. It’s very exciting to be here in our new rebuilt building, it’s very beautiful, it’s very light and lively, and we’re happy to be here.”

Co-owner of David Scott Fine Jewelry, Rebecca Steverson, said she is thankful for the community’s support and for the people that stood by them while trying to reopen during the past two years.

