Deputies investigate homicide after body found by road in Chipley

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG) - Deputies are investigating after a man’s body was found by a road in Chipley.

Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies say they got a call around 8:18 a.m. Thursday about a body found next to Jeffery Boulevard. Deputies say when they arrived on scene, they found Charlie Robert Griffin, 28, of Chipley, dead.

They say the Medical Examiner’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are working with the sheriff’s office on the case. At this time, the investigation is being treated as a homicide.

Investigators say this is not a random act of violence. They say they have identified a suspect and say the suspect and Griffin knew each other for years.

Officials say they will release more details when they are available.

If you have any more information on this crime, call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111.

