Advertisement

Deputies investigate homicide after body found by road in Chipley

Officials say this death is being investigated as a homicide.
Officials say this death is being investigated as a homicide.(Associated Press)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG) - Deputies are investigating after a man’s body was found by a road in Chipley.

Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies say they got a call around 8:18 a.m. Thursday about a body found next to Jeffery Boulevard. Deputies say when they arrived on scene, they found Charlie Robert Griffin, 28, of Chipley, dead.

They say the Medical Examiner’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are working with the sheriff’s office on the case. At this time, the investigation is being treated as a homicide.

Investigators say this is not a random act of violence. They say they have identified a suspect and say the suspect and Griffin knew each other for years.

Officials say they will release more details when they are available.

If you have any more information on this crime, call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One person dead after crash in Panama City Beach

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A person is dead after a car crash in Panama City Beach early Friday morning.

News

COVID-19 testing sites closed in Bay County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Both COVID-19 testing sites in Bay County are closed Friday due to storm damage.

News

Marianna man facing multiple charges after attempted burglary

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A Marianna man is behind bars after an attempted burglary early Thursday morning.

News

New sidewalk coming to Back Beach Road

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
During their council meeting Thursday, city leaders approved the plan to build a sidewalk on the north side of Panama City Beach Parkway from Nautilus Street to Pier Park.

Latest News

News

PCB City leaders vote to extend mask mandate

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
Thursday, Panama City Beach City leaders unanimously voted to keep their mask mandate in place.

News

Faces & Places of the Panhandle: Paco Navarro

Updated: 12 hours ago
In this week's Faces and Places of the Panhandle, we talk with local radio host Jake "Paco" Navarro.

News

Local Man Wins $10,000 Prize

Updated: 13 hours ago
Publishers Clearing House surprised a Panama City man with $10,000 Thursday.

News

Felon Voting Rights

Updated: 13 hours ago
Guidance published today for felon voting rights, but it's too late for the Florida primary.

News

Local radio DJ loves medium, keeps a song in his heart

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ron Marasco
Local radio disc jockey Jake "Paco" Navarro loves his job and doesn't take it for granted.

News

Mask Mandate Extended in Panama City Beach

Updated: 13 hours ago
The mask mandate for employees and customers of Panama City Beach businesses is extended through August 28.