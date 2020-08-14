DJ Shane Collins giving out “Tunnell Tough” stickers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Last week, the son of former Bay County Sheriff Guy Tunnell was in a horrific car accident. In that accident he suffered serious head injuries and has been in a comma since that time.

Friday, friends, family and many well wishers gathered at Bill Byrd Kia to show their support for Jason Tunnell. One of his closest friends, Shane Collins, also know as Doctor Shane, handed out stickers for people to show their support and offer prayers for Jason’s recovery.

Part of the reason for the gathering was a group prayer led by Jason’s father. Shane will also be distributing the “Tunnell Tough” stickers at Watson’s Landing on Saturday.

IHeart Media DJ, Shane Collins said “Everybody’s here to root and to pray for Jason but unfortunately with this accident and this incident, right now it’s on God’s time. It’s not what we want, it’s what the great physician wants and basically, just like Guy Tunnell said , Jason’s father, we just want him to wake up. We’re praying that he just wakes up.”

There is also a plan to hold a candle light prayer vigil at Pompano Joe’s at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, August 17.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.